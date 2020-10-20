Two vehicles burn in Gaithersburg fire
Arson investigation underway
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
Two vehicles burned late Monday night in Gaithersburg in a fire being investigated as an arson, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.
Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter that firefighters responded to 300 Marshall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday and found two vehicles on fire. The cause was determined to be arson for a fire that started in the sedan and extended to the other vehicle, he wrote.
ARSON INVESTIGATION: @MontgomeryCoMD (~1130p Monday 10/19) @mcfrs (NIST FS753) dispatched 300 Marshal St, Gburg, auto fire. FFs arrived & discovered 2 vehicles ‘fully involved’, along a dead end road.
Cause, ARSON originated in sedan & extended to 2nd vehicle (SUV) Damage >$5K pic.twitter.com/KAtrIGcwlD
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 20, 2020
Piringer said in an interview Tuesday that county fire investigators are handling the investigation.
The fires caused more than $5,000 in damage, he said. He did not have additional details about what happened.
