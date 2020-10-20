 Arson being investigated as the cause of vehicle fire in Gaithersburg
  • .Two vehicles burn in Gaithersburg fire

Arson investigation underway

By Dan Schere
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

Two vehicles burned late Monday night in Gaithersburg in a fire being investigated as an arson, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter that firefighters responded to 300 Marshall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday and found two vehicles on fire. The cause was determined to be arson for a fire that started in the sedan and extended to the other vehicle, he wrote.

Piringer said in an interview Tuesday that county fire investigators are handling the investigation.

The fires caused more than $5,000 in damage, he said. He did not have additional details about what happened.

