Two-vehicle crash in Fairland kills woman

A 63-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle crashed into a Metrobus in Fairland on Sunday night, Montgomery County police said.

The woman was driving a silver 1987 Toyota Camry station wagon west on Fairland Road near the intersection with Fairridge Drive. At around 8 p.m. Sunday, she veered into the eastbound lane and struck a Metrobus, press said in a press release Monday.

The driver of the Camry died at the scene. Police did not identify the woman Monday morning, saying they would release her name after her family is notified.

The bus driver, who was the only person inside, was not injured, police said.

The area where the crash happened is in a neighborhood near West Fairland Local Park.

