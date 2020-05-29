Two-vehicle crash in Bethesda kills motorcyclist
Police say crash happened at intersection of River, Burdette roads
By Dan Schere
| Published:
A motorcyclist who was in a two-vehicle crash in Bethesda on Thursday night has died, police said.
Police wrote on Twitter that they got a call around 10:08 p.m. A motorcycle and another vehicle had crashed near the intersection of River and Burdette road.
The motorcyclist died, police said.
Police did not immediately provide additional details.
The area is near the River Road interchange with Interstate 495.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com