 Two-vehicle crash in Bethesda kills motorcyclist
  • .2020
  • .Two-vehicle crash in Bethesda kills motorcyclist

Two-vehicle crash in Bethesda kills motorcyclist

Police say crash happened at intersection of River, Burdette roads

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Car

A motorcyclist who was in a two-vehicle crash in Bethesda on Thursday night has died, police said.

Police wrote on Twitter that they got a call around 10:08 p.m. A motorcycle and another vehicle had crashed near the intersection of River and Burdette road.

The motorcyclist died, police said.

Police did not immediately provide additional details.

The area is near the River Road interchange with Interstate 495.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County officials say reopening needed, but health concerns persist

Council member says Montgomery announcement seemed ‘rushed’

Comptroller supports extending alcohol delivery, carryout

Montgomery County Council requested extension
Police Symbol

Vehicle crashes in Bethesda; one dead

Montgomery County police say crash might have been due to a ‘medical event’

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending