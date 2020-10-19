Two seriously injured in two-vehicle Kensington crash
One has injuries considered life-threatening, police said
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
Two men were seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon when their vehicles crashed in the Kensington area, Montgomery County police said.
Jayantha Malwadamgedara, 45, was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He was turning left from eastbound Veirs Mill Road onto Newport Mill Road when his minivan hit a 2002 Nissan Altima traveling west on Veirs Mill Road.
Alexander Andres Fuentes Trejo, 27, of Silver Spring, was driving the Altima, police said.
Malwadamgedara, of Wheaton, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said.
Trejo was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, police said.
The area where the crash happened is near Newport Mill Middle School and Albert Einstein High School.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 240-773-6620.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com