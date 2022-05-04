Two Montgomery County teens charged with fatally shooting Frederick man

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were arrested Tuesday and charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man in Germantown last month, according to Montgomery County police.

The boys are charged with killing Taon Lamont Cline of Frederick on April 22, police said in a press release Wednesday.

The 15-year-old is from Kensington and the 14-year-old is from Germantown, according to police. Police identified the teens Wednesday, however Bethesda Beat does not identify juveniles who are charged with crimes. Both teens have been charged as adults.

Officers were called to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road around 10:50 p.m. April 22 for the report of a shooting, police said. When they got to the scene, they found Cline suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

Officers worked to save Cline’s life while waiting for emergency responders to arrive, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators identified the two teens as suspects and obtained an arrest warrant charging them with first-degree murder Monday.

