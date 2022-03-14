Two Montgomery County police officers rescue driver from burning car

Two Montgomery County police officers rescued a driver from a burning car early Saturday morning, police said Monday.

Sgt. William Drew was going home after his evening work shift around 1:25 a.m. Saturday when he and Officer Nathan Rodgers saw a car that crashed in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue, police said in a press release Monday.

The car’s engine compartment was on fire, causing surrounding vegetation to also ignite, according to police.

Drew used his flashlight to break the window and pulled the unconscious driver out of the car, police said.

Rodgers started to extinguish the fire, before a Montgomey County Fire and Rescue Service crew arrived and finished putting it out. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Blurred video of the rescue shows one officer pulling the driver from the vehicle. Smoke and flames are visible toward the front of the car. Toward the end of the video, an officer is seen carrying a fire extinguisher toward the smoke.

