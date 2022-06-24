Two men charged with killing man at Red Roof Inn in Rockville

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a Rockville motel late Wednesday night, Montgomery County police said Thursday night.

Micah Clemons, 32, of Dumfries, Va., and Sergey Danshin, 34, of Rockville have been charged with killing Javier Gonzalez-Mena, 39, according to a press release. Police did not provide a hometown for Gonzalez-Mena, saying his address was unknown.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting, police said Thursday. When officers got to the motel they found Gonzalez-Mena suffering from a gunshot wound and he died at the scene from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Gonzalez-Mena was staying at the motel when Clemons and Danshin knocked on the door, police said. When Gonzalez-Mena stepped outside he was shot, police said.

Police did not indicate whether the suspects and victim knew each other or provide additional information about the circumstances of the encounter.

Danshin and Clemons were arrested and each charged with first-degree murder and firearm-related charges, police said Thursday. They are being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Rockville shooting is the 15th homicide in Montgomery County so far this year, according to an internal count by Bethesda Beat.

