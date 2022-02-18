Two men charged with kidnapping woman in Wheaton, beating her, leaving her in Prince George’s County

Two men have been charged with kidnapping a woman in Wheaton earlier this month and beating her before leaving her in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said Friday.

Hyattsville residents Javier Antonio Ortiz and Edwin Manuel Reyes, both 22, went up to the woman, who they knew, at Unplugged Restaurant and Sports Bar on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton Feb. 5, police said in a press release. Reyes and Ortiz persuaded the victim to leave with them, police said.

The two men beat the woman in their car and threatened her with a handgun when she tried to get out, police alleged. At some point Ortiz and Reyes pulled her from the vehicle and continued to beat her, police said. She then lost consciousness.

When the victim woke up, police said, she was on the side of Powder Mill Road in Prince George’s County near the U.S. Army Research Laboratory. Police did not indicate when she regained consciousness.

During the investigation, police identified Reyes and Ortiz as suspects, and they were arrested Wednesday, police said. Ortiz has been charged with kidnapping and second-degree assault, while Reyes has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal firearm possession and possession of a firearm in the use of a felony.

Ortiz is being held without bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing March 11, according to court records. Attorney information was not listed for Ortiz as of Friday afternoon.

Court records for Reyes were not available on Friday. He is currently in the hospital due to an unrelated injury, police said.

