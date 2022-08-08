Two men charged with attempted murder in connection with Rockville shooting

Photo from Getty Images

Rockville police have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a March shooting in Rockville, in which one person allegedly fired at a group of gang members filming a music video. The gang members then returned fire, according to police.

Callen Baker, 18, of Jefferson, and Zachary Ciccantelli, 23, of Rockville, were both charged with first-degree murder last week, according to court records.

According to charging documents, Rockville officers were called to the area of 705 Monroe St. in the Fireside Park apartment complex around 2:42 p.m. March 1 for a report of disorderly conduct. A group of males disbursed when officers arrived, according to police. Some members of the group told officers they were planning to film a rap music video.

About an hour later officers were called to 713 Monroe St. for the report of a shooting, according to documents. Witnesses told police that gunshots struck apartment buildings and a group of people was seen fleeing the area.

Police found a privately made firearm, or ghost gun, with an extended magazine at the scene, according to charging documents. Police said there was damage both inside and outside the apartments, some of which had residents inside at the time.

During the investigation, police determined the group of males making the music video were members of gangs in Montgomery County and were shot at by another person. Multiple members of the group then shot back, according to police. Officers later recovered more than 20 shell casings and three additional ghost guns.

In April, police arrested four males whom they say were involved in the making of the music video and fired shots, according to charging documents. Police did not provide additional details about these arrests in charging documents.

In July, two witnesses spoke with detectives about the case. According to police, one of the witnesses had been communicating with Baker about a pill sale, and on March 1 Baker asked the witness to pick him up along with a few friends in Rockville and drive them to Washington, D.C., according to police.

The witness picked up Baker, Ciccantelli and a third person not identified in charging documents in a rental vehicle and drove them to a doctor’s office, where Baker obtained the pills, according to police. Baker then drove the trio from the doctor’s office to the 700 block of Monroe Street, where the group was filming the music video.

Ciccantelli, who had the handgun and the magazine, got out of the vehicle, police said. The witness told police that multiple gun shots rang out before Ciccantelli returned to the vehicle.

Ciccantelli and Baker then fled the area, according to police. Baker later threatened the witness to not tell anyone about the shooting.

Baker and Ciccantelli were both arrested Aug. 3 and are currently being held without bond, according to court records. Rockville defense attorney Barry Helfand, who has been hired to represent Baker during the bond review process, declined to comment to Bethesda Beat on Monday.

No attorney information for Ciccantelli was listed as of Monday.

