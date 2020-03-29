 Two men accused of throwing counterfeit money from car while police chased them
Pursuit began after report of shooting

As police chased three people suspected of being involved in a shooting on Friday evening, one of the suspects apparently threw counterfeit money out of the car window, authorities said.

The chase began after reports of gunshots in the Wheaton-Glenmont area. Police chased two vehicles that witnesses said fled from the scene.

No gunshot victims were found, but multiple shell casings and broken glass were in the area of the 12500 block of Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County police said in a news release on Sunday.

A few minutes after the shooting was reported, a police officer spotted the two vehicles that witnesses described: a red Acura and a white vehicle traveling on Layhill Road.

Officers lost sight of the white vehicle, but tried to stop the Acura, which led police on a chase onto Norwood Road, then Buehler Court in Olney.

As police were chasing the car, the front-seat passenger started throwing what looked like cash out the window, according to the news release. However, police said they later found counterfeit $100 bills in the area where the person was throwing items out the window.

When the car stopped, two men were arrested. A third passenger ran away from the car and wasn’t found, police said. No weapon was found.

The press release said that police were in the process of filing charges against the men and would release their identities when they are formally charged.

Police asked anyone with information to contact 4th District Investigative Section detectives at 240-773-5530. Tips may be left anonymously.

