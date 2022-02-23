Two men accused of murdering man in Rockville in marijuana robbery

Two Silver Spring men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Rockville last week in what Montgomery County police say was a robbery over marijuana.

Police say the men picked up the victim, then one man shot the victim in the car. The men pulled the victim — who was still alive — from the car and left him on the road, police said.

Malik Jefferson, 23, and Jackson Garcia, 18, are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jose Osvaldo Genao Romero, 22, on Feb. 17, according to charging documents.

According to police, both an anonymous tipster and Garcia say Jefferson shot Romero.

Montgomery County and Rockville police were called to the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place, north of Veirs Mill Road, around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 17 for a report of a shooting. They found Romero with multiple gunshot wounds, according to charging documents.

He was taken to Suburban Hospital and later died, police said. Maryland’s chief medical examiner ruled that Romero’s death was homicide.

Surveillance video shows that Romero was picked up near his home in the 14000 block of Cove Lane in a red Toyota sedan without a front license plate, police said in charging documents. Romero got in the back passenger seat and it drove off, police said.

Around 11:47 p.m., police said, the Toyota stopped in the 500 block of Fletcher Place, less than a mile away.

Video shows the driver and the front-seat passenger pulling Romero from the car and leaving him in the road as the car speeds off, according to police. Romero walked 50 feet on Fletcher Place, collapsed, and called 911 from his cellphone, police said.

The next day, police received an anonymous tip from someone who said they overheard a person known as “Malik” tell another person that he shot Romero, documents state. The tipster told police Malik said he and another person referred to as “JG” knew Romero and that the two were planning to rob Romero.

The caller told police “some verifiable details” from Malik about the type of firearm used and another weapon, documents state. They also told police that Malik and JG were involved in a robbery at a Metro station a week before and that Malik had been arrested, according to charging documents.

County police later confirmed that Malik was Jefferson after reviewing the police report and video from Metro Transit police of the previous robbery, charging documents state.

Detectives learned of 12 phone calls and more than 15 text messages between Romero and Garcia in the hour before the killing, according to charging documents.

Garcia was arrested Monday. Police said he was found with a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that matches casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Garcia told police that he and Jefferson are “associates” and met with Romero to get marijuana on Feb. 17, charging documents state.

Garcia told police that he and Jefferson picked up Romero in a red Toyota that night and drove to an “adjacent neighborhood,” where a “struggle ensued” and Jefferson shot Romero, charging documents state.

According to court records, Jefferson and Garcia were served on Tuesday with warrants charging them with first-degree murder. Both were being held without bond and are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings on March 18.

Attorney information was not listed for either defendant as of Wednesday afternoon.

