Two killed, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill

Two people were killed and another was injured Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County police said.

Police were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and May Street around 7:45 p.m. for the report of a crash involving two vehicles, police said in a press release.

Two adults in one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation remains active and more information will be released later.

