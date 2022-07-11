2022 | Police & Fire

Two killed, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill

Crash occurred at intersection of Georgia Avenue and May Street, according to police

By Dan Schere
Two people were killed and another was injured Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County police said.

Police were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and May Street around 7:45 p.m. for the report of a crash involving two vehicles, police said in a press release.

Two adults in one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation remains active and more information will be released later.

