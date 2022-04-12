Two in custody after Wheaton fatal shooting, police say

A 19-year-old man died Tuesday after a shooting in Wheaton, and two suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Montgomery County police said in a press release that Fourth District officers responded to the 1000 block of Good Hope Drive in Wheaton at about 3:40 p.m. after a shooting.

A 19-year-old man was found in the parking lot of a residential area. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service also responded and tried to save the man’s life, police said.

The man — who police did not identify — was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there was an alert to look out for a vehicle suspected of being connected to the shooting. Officers in the Third District saw the vehicle, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, according to the press release. Police did not identify the suspects or specify if any charges were filed against them.

Police said they will say more about the case when they have more details to share.

Good Hope Drive is off Good Hope Road, north of Md. 200 and east of New Hampshire Avenue. Dr. Charles R. Drew Elementary School is nearby.