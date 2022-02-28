Two found dead in Germantown

A man and a woman were found dead in Germantown on Monday morning after a report of gunshots, police said.

The man and the woman were found in a parking lot in the 18900 block of Highstream Drive, Montgomery County police said in a press release.

The neighborhood is between Father Hurley Boulevard and Clopper Road. Ronald McNair Elementary School is nearby.

Police did not indicate if the man and the woman were shot or provide any other details of their deaths or the circumstances.

The press release says officers were called to the scene at about 9:05 a.m. because of a report of gunshots.

The police department’s Homicide Section is investigating. Police said they will issue another press release when they have more information to share.

This story will be updated.