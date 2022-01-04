Two females, one male killed in SUV crash with snowplow

Two females and one male were killed in an SUV crash with a snowplow in the Fairland area of Silver Spring on Monday evening, following a snowstorm earlier in the day, police said.

Police got a call for a crash at the interchange between Columbia Pike and Briggs Chaney Road around 6:45 p.m. Monday, police said in a press release. An SUV with four people had crashed into a snowplow.

Two females and one male — all occupants of the SUV — were pronounced dead, while another male victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, authorities said.

Police said the victims’ identities will be released after their families are notified.

Police were not sure of the victims’ ages Monday night, but think all are adults. Shiera Goff, a police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat on Monday that a medical examiner was traveling to the scene and might have more information on their ages.

The area where the crash happened is near Paint Branch High School.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com