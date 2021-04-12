Two families displaced after lightning strikes their homes in Potomac neighborhood

Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter

Two families were displaced after lightning struck their houses in Potomac on Friday, causing nearly $1 million in damage, according to a Fire & Rescue official.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, about 100 firefighters were called to the 8500 block of Rapley Preserve Circle following an “intense storm,” Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a video. Piringer said lightning had hit two houses on the same block, causing nearly $1 million combined in damage.

Piringer posted on Twitter that the fire at one house was in the attic and the walls.

No one in the homes were injured, but two families were displaced, Piringer wrote.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for “observation,” he said in the video.

The area where the fire happened is in the Avenel neighborhood of Potomac, close to Congressional Country Club.

