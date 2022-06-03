Two drivers indicted on manslaughter charges in crash that killed 4-year-old in Silver Spring

Iliana Hernandez, 4, was killed in a crash on Oct. 21 at the intersection of Georgia and Dexter avenues in Silver Spring. Photo by Dan Schere

Two drivers have been indicted by a grand jury on manslaughter charges in connection with an October crash that killed a 4-year-old girl in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police announced Friday. The two drivers were allegedly road racing at the time, and one of the drivers was the victim’s father, according to police.

Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas, 25, of Germantown and 24-year-old Felipe Hernandez of Silver Spring have each been indicted on charges of manslaughter by motor vehicle, second-degree assault and driving a vehicle in a speed contest, police said in a press release. The charges stem from a crash on Oct. 21, 2021, that killed 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver Spring, who was the daughter of Felipe Hernandez, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Dexter and Georgia avenues around 10:15 p.m. that night for a report of a crash, police said.

Police determined that a black 2005 Acura RSX and a silver 2021 Honda Civic were traveling south on Georgia Avenue near Dexter Avenue. The driver of a 2020 Ford Fusion tried to turn left from northbound Georgia Avenue onto Dexter Avenue when it was struck by both the Acura and the Honda, police said. The Acura then went off the road and hit a brick wall, police said. The Honda and the Ford stayed in the road.

Felipe Hernandez, who was driving the Honda, had been in an “impromptu road race” with Posadas, who was driving the Honda, according to court documents. The two drivers crashed into the Ford at “high rates of speed.”

Iliana Hernandez was in the back seat of her father’s vehicle during the crash, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

After the indictment, Hernandez turned himself into authorities and was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond, police said. Posadas is in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges and there is a detainer for the Montgomery County charges, police said.

The driver of the Ford has been issued three citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Court records for the two defendants were not immediately available Friday.

