Two drivers charged with DUI after hitting county police cars in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County police have charged two drivers with driving under the influence of alcohol and striking county police patrol cars with their vehicles last weekend.

Just before 2 a.m. on May 28, two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Brassie Place in Montgomery Village when a person driving a gray Nissan Altima sideswiped both officers’ patrol cars, which were unoccupied at the time, police said in a press release Friday.

Around 9:30 a.m. the same day, another officer was at the scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Goshen and Wightman roads in Montgomery Village when the driver of a Nissan Murano struck the officer’s patrol car, which was also unoccupied at the time, police said.

No one was injured in the incidents, police said.

Police did not identify either driver Friday. Police spokeswoman Shiera Goff told Bethesda Beat that police generally don’t identify suspects charged with driving under the influence.

After the officers made contact with each driver at the time of each incident, they “observed signs of impairment” and conducted field sobriety tests, police said. When the drivers did not successfully complete the tests, officers arrested the drivers on charges related to DUI, police said.

