 Updated: Two Dead in Damascus Area; Police Investigating ‘Domestic-Related' Homicide
  • .2019
  • .Updated: Two Dead in Damascus Area; Police Investigating ‘Domestic-Related’ Homicide

Updated: Two Dead in Damascus Area; Police Investigating ‘Domestic-Related’ Homicide

Additional details released Wednesday evening

By Kate Masters
| Published:
Police-Symbol

A fatal shooting in Damascus on Wednesday morning is being investigated as a “domestic-related” homicide, according to Montgomery County police.

Bruce Tucker, 84, and his wife, Deborah Tucker, 54, were found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 28900 block of Kemptown Road. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the a police press release.

Officers from the 5th District station and members of the department’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene at 7:52 a.m., according to the press release.

Dispatchers with the county’s Emergency Communications Center previously received a call from a relative of Bruce Tucker, who told the relative that he had just shot his wife and was going to shoot himself, as well, the press release said.

Officers arrived at the scene in 10 minutes, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday morning. After repeated attempts to reach the couple, police entered the home and found them with apparent gunshot injuries.

The couple lived at the Damascus residence, according to the press release.

Police did not release any other details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation,” the release reads. Police asked anyone with additional information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Shoppers resized

Shoppers To Close in White Flint in Early 2020

It is one of 12 grocery stores the chain is closing in Maryland
Health disparities 2

Montgomery County Sees Wide Health Disparities by Race

White residents fare better than others in range of areas
Albornoz

Bill Would Allow Property Tax Breaks for Senior Volunteers

Albornoz proposes benefits for those who help nonprofits, schools

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Intern |

Aramark

Physician Assistant and/or Nurse Practitioner |

Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

Part Time Lead Teacher |

Westmoreland Children's Center

68E Dental Specialist |

Army National Guard

Publications Manager and Lead Editor |

ICF

Sr. Project Manager |

CareMetx, LLC

Instructional Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Director of Maryland Government and Community Relations |

JCRC of Greater Washington

Diabetes Sales Specialist |

Abbott

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested