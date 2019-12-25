Updated: Two Dead in Damascus Area; Police Investigating ‘Domestic-Related’ Homicide
Additional details released Wednesday evening
A fatal shooting in Damascus on Wednesday morning is being investigated as a “domestic-related” homicide, according to Montgomery County police.
Bruce Tucker, 84, and his wife, Deborah Tucker, 54, were found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 28900 block of Kemptown Road. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the a police press release.
Officers from the 5th District station and members of the department’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene at 7:52 a.m., according to the press release.
Dispatchers with the county’s Emergency Communications Center previously received a call from a relative of Bruce Tucker, who told the relative that he had just shot his wife and was going to shoot himself, as well, the press release said.
Officers arrived at the scene in 10 minutes, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday morning. After repeated attempts to reach the couple, police entered the home and found them with apparent gunshot injuries.
The couple lived at the Damascus residence, according to the press release.
Police did not release any other details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
“The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation,” the release reads. Police asked anyone with additional information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.