  • .2020
UPDATED: Two-car crash kills woman in White Oak area

Driver and passenger in other car were injured, police say

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
A woman was killed after two cars crashed early Sunday in the White Oak area, police said.

Woyneshet Armide Ayele, 72, of Silver Spring, was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla. Montgomery County police said she was making a left turn from Industrial Parkway onto southbound Columbia Pike.

A 2018 Honda Accord was heading north on Columbia Pike.

Police said in a press release that the two vehicles crashed. They did not indicate how the crash happened or if either driver was at fault.

Police and emergency crews were sent to the scene at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Ayele was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car with her.

Police did not release Ayele’s name on Sunday, but did so Monday morning after her family had been notified.

Marvin De Jesus Salinas Rodas, 31, of Silver Spring, who was driving the Honda Accord, and his passenger, 21-year-old Martin Gutierrez Cruz of Mount Rainier, were taken to local hospitals, police said. Their injuries were considered serious but life-threatening.

Police have asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 240-773-6620.

