Updated: Two-car crash in Germantown kills driver
Second car crashes into house carport, catches fire; four seriously injured
A two car crash in Germantown early Sunday killed a driver of one car. Four were injured in the other car when it crashed into the carport of a home and the car caught fire.
Photo from Pete Piringer
A man died after his vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Germantown early Sunday, according to Montgomery County police.
Resham Lal, 51, Saint Johnsbury Lane in Germantown, died Sunday after police said he was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and tried to turn left from northbound Md. 355 onto Plummer Drive around 1:30 a.m. Police said his car hit a 2013 Toyota Scion that was driving south on Md. 355.
The Scion, police said, went off the road and hit a 2015 Nissan Rogue that was parked in the carport of a home in the 19900 block of Plummer Drive, causing a fire.
Lal died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Scion, 25-year-old Oscar Joaquin Villalta Ruiz, and three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The passengers included a 20-year-old woman and two 14-year-old girls, police said.
Police did not give the identities of the passengers in the Scion or provide any other details Sunday.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire, police said.
Police said they are investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6620.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com