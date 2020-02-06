Two boys, one man charged in Jan. 5 Silver Spring shooting that injured teen
Police used surveillance video to identify suspects
Bryan Santos, 20, was one of three males charged in the Jan. 5 shooting of a teenage boy in downtown Silver Spring. Police did not provide photos of the other two suspects because they are juveniles.
Photo via Montgomery County police
Two teenage boys and one man have been charged in connection with a shooting last month that injured a 15-year-old boy in downtown Silver Spring, police said.
Elias Salmeron, 16, Brayan Josue Villatoro, 15 and Bryan Santos, 20, all of Washington, D.C., were caught on video from nearby surveillance cameras as being present during the Jan. 5 shooting in the area of 933 Ellsworth Drive, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, police said at the time.
Montgomery County police said in a press release on Thursday that the shooting came after a fight between two groups that they think knew each other.
Police said they identified Villatoro first based on the video, and officers from D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department identified Salmeron and Santos.
Santos can be seen on video shooting a handgun “in the direction of victims and bystanders,” police said.
Police said that after warrants were issued for the three males, Santos was arrested Jan. 31, Villatoro on Monday and Salmeron on Wednesday. All three were charged as adults.
Villatoro is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, among other crimes, according to state court records.
He is due to appear in Montgomery County District Court on Feb. 28 and is being represented by Washington, D.C., attorney Katherine Andrews.
Santos is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm and possession of a loaded handgun, among other charges. He is due to appear in court on Feb. 28. No attorney information was listed Thursday.
No Montgomery County court record was available for Salmeron Thursday afternoon. Police said he was arrested in Washington, D.C., and will be extradited to Montgomery County.
