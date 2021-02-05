Two attempted carjackings in Rockville happened minutes apart, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating two attempted carjackings reported on Sunday in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. They think the same two people are behind both.

Police said in a press release Thursday that a 65-year-old man tried to get into his SUV in the Target parking garage around 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 31 when two people tried to get in with him.

The man locked his doors and thinks they vandalized the vehicle before walking away, police said.

When the man drove to a lower level of the garage, he got out to inspect the vehicle for damage, and the same people approached him, police said. The man then drove away.

Police said that around 5:25 p.m. that day, a 32-year-old man left the Giant grocery store near the Target and saw the same two people standing outside.

As he was putting groceries in the backseat of his car, they went up to him and demanded his keys, police said.

One got in the driver’s seat and tried to figure out how to drive the car, which had manual transmission, before the victim punched them in the face. The other would-be carjacker displayed a knife, police said.

The two would-be carjackers then fled the scene, police said.

Police released surveillance photos and video of the two people they think were behind both carjackings, showing them walking out of the Target. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5100.

