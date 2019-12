Top Police, Fire and Court Stories of 2019

Pedestrian safety, police accountability took center stage in 2019

Pedestrian and bicycle safety was a recurring theme among public safety stories that attracted high reader interest amongst the Bethesda Beat faithful in 2019.

There were 14 pedestrian or bicyclist fatalities in Montgomery County this year, according to county data. Among them was the death of Jacob Cassell, 17, who was killed when he fell from his bicycle, and into the road, while riding on the sidewalk along Old Georgetown Road.

The two most read public safety stories of the year were about Cassell’s death and a doctor who was seriously injured in October. The doctor was pinned against a utility pole by a truck during a crash on Connecticut Avenue.

Also making the list were stories about a female police officer who used a racial slur and a male police officer who kneed a handcuffed suspect in the back of the head. Both incidents prompted county officials and residents to call for greater police accountability.

The most read police, fire and court stories, according to website analytics were:

