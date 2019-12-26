Top Police, Fire and Court Stories of 2019
Pedestrian safety, police accountability took center stage in 2019
Pedestrian and bicycle safety was a recurring theme among public safety stories that attracted high reader interest amongst the Bethesda Beat faithful in 2019.
There were 14 pedestrian or bicyclist fatalities in Montgomery County this year, according to county data. Among them was the death of Jacob Cassell, 17, who was killed when he fell from his bicycle, and into the road, while riding on the sidewalk along Old Georgetown Road.
The two most read public safety stories of the year were about Cassell’s death and a doctor who was seriously injured in October. The doctor was pinned against a utility pole by a truck during a crash on Connecticut Avenue.
Also making the list were stories about a female police officer who used a racial slur and a male police officer who kneed a handcuffed suspect in the back of the head. Both incidents prompted county officials and residents to call for greater police accountability.
The most read police, fire and court stories, according to website analytics were:
- Jacob Cassell, a 17-year-old rising junior at Winston Churchill High School, died in late July after he fell off his bicycle while riding along the sidewalk south on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, He was struck by a Volkswagen Atlas.
- In October, Dr. Grant Bonavia, a radiologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was seriously injured. He was pinned against a utility pole by a truck at a busy Kensington intersection while waiting to cross with his bike. He had multiple surgeries and blood transfusions following the crash.
- A man died from his injuries in February after jumping from an atrium walkway inside the Bethesda Hyatt Regency Hotel. Montgomery County police declined to release his name and ruled it a suicide.
- Kellyanne Conway, a White House aide to President Donald Trump, accused a Chevy Chase woman in October 2018 of assaulting her in a Bethesda restaurant. County prosecutors dropped the charges in April.
- Joseph Bottiglieri, a 56-year-old Rockville man and partner in the Washington, D.C., law firm Bonner Kiernan, died March 21 in a skiing accident in Colorado.
- In July, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Officer Kevin Moris with assault following an altercation captured on video in which he was seen kneeing a suspect in the back of the head during an arrest. A jury found Moris guilty later in the year.
- A Boyds man was killed Oct. 12 after he was struck by a southbound vehicle on Interstate 270 in Rockville. State police identified him two weeks later as 32-year-old Frederick Leighton-Armah.
- A white female county police officer was captured on video in May using the n-word toward four black men outside a McDonald’s in White Oak. The officer said she was only repeating the same language the men used while talking to her.
- In May, a Bethesda man died after he lit himself on fire on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., near the White House.
- A man’s body was found behind a bus stop on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda in February, and Montgomery County police ruled his death a homicide. He was later identified as 25-year-old Francisco De La O De La Cruz.
- Raleigh Leichter, a former fundraiser for the Montgomery Parks Foundation, was sentenced to three years of probation in September for stealing $160,000 from the foundation over four years.
- Kairee Deyonte Dorsey, 28, of Silver Spring was sentenced to life in prison in September for killing a Germantown man during a drug deal on Dec. 16, 2017.
- Raul Escobar Bonilla, 57, of Rockville was killed in February, State police say he struck a guardrail at the on-ramp to Md. 355 from the Capital Beltway.
- County police officer Thomas “T.J.” Bomba was found dead Oct. 14 on top of a parking garage in Silver Spring. Police ruled Bomba’s death a suicide the next day.
- A man’s remains were found in Rock Creek Park near Rockville in February. Montgomery County police have not released his identity.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com