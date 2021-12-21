Three teens charged with murdering man

Three teens have been charged with murdering a man whose body was found in Bethesda on Monday, according to Montgomery County police.

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man have been charged in connection with the man’s death, police said in a post on Twitter and a press release on Tuesday.

Police previously said in a press release that officers found the victim in a stairwell on the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a “suspicious situation.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Each teen has been charged an adult with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a press release.

Police have not provided additional information, and had not identified the victim or the teens charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com