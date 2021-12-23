Three teens charged with Bethesda killing were Whitman students, lived in youth shelter

Three teens who have been charged with killing a man in Bethesda this week were living in a shelter for troubled youth in Bethesda and were students at Walt Whitman High School.

Blaise Uchemadu, 18, along with boys ages 16 and 17, all from Bethesda, have been charged with fatally stabbing Lawrence Richard Wilson Jr., 33, on Sunday in a stairwell by the Target at 6831 Wisconsin Ave.

Wilson — who police say did not have a permanent residence — was found by officers the next day with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County police have identified the two juvenile teens, but Bethesda Beat generally does not identify minors who are charged with crimes.

All three teens have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bond.

Authorities have said the teens preplanned the attack, with the goal of robbing Wilson of 2 ounces of marijuana.

Authorities say all three teens are residents of the Greentree Adolescent Program – part of the National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) shelter on Greentree Road.

The organization’s adolescent program serves “traumatized, victimized and poorly socialized adolescent males to be productive members of society,” according to the website. The website says Whitman students are among those who live in the shelter.

Omore Okhomina, the shelter’s administrator for adolescent services, told Bethesda Beat on Thursday that he was limited in how much he could say about the teens due to the ongoing police investigation.

Separately, the NCCF released a statement, saying it was “stunned” by the arrest of the teens in its youth program. The organization said it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation, but couldn’t comment further due to privacy concerns.

“We sincerely ask the public to allow NCCF to manage effectively the unexpected and traumatic impact of this event on the remaining and vulnerable children, youth, and families who reside on the Bethesda campus, who are not associated with this incident whatsoever,” NCCF said in the statement.

Whitman Principal Robert Dodd wrote a letter to the school community on Thursday acknowledging that the three teens charged in the Bethesda killing were Whitman students. Dodd wrote that it was “deeply troubling and tragic news.”

“This is an ongoing police investigation and because of student privacy law (FERPA), there is no more information I can confirm at this time,” Dodd wrote. “To be clear, not all facts are known, but a death in our community with alleged involvement by several of our students is profoundly unsettling for all of us in the Walt Whitman community.”

Dodd also wrote in the letter that school-based mental health services would be available for students during the winter break.

