Three taken into custody after shots fired at Montgomery County police car near Beltway

Montgomery County police say they’ve taken three people into custody after shots were fired at officers during a vehicle pursuit near the Beltway.

Police got a call for a residential burglary on Johnson Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police said in a statement. Officers saw a silver BMW SUV fleeing at a “high rate of speed” and began pursuing it.

When police caught up to the SUV, the people inside the vehicle shot at the officers, hitting the police car, law enforcement officials said.

Police said they then pursued the BMW “towards the Beltway,” and the SUV crashed. One person was taken into custody immediately, and two others were then taken into custody with the help of Prince George’s County police.

No Montgomery County officers were shot, and no officers returned fire, police said.

Police did not indicate the specific location of the crash in the press release. Fox 5 reported that it happened near the interchange of Interstate 495 and Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Police said they would provide more information later on Thursday.

