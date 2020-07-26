Three people shot in Germantown park; three others charged
One victim listed in ‘critical’ condition; other two listed as ‘stable’
A day after three people were shot at a park in Germantown, three other people are facing criminal charges, including an alleged shooter, police said.
Montgomery County police said Sunday that Saturday’s shooting happened at a cookout that included the defendants and the victims, but they did provide many details.
Police said in a press release on Sunday that a 19-year-old woman who was shot was in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries. Two 19-year-old men who also were shot were in stable condition.
Police did not publicly identify the people who were shot, but said they were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Police said in the press release that they charged Jaheim Ronnell Hicks, 17, of Upper Darby, Pa., as an adult with three counts of attempted second-degree murder. Hicks is accused of shooting the three victims. Police said in the press release that Hicks told them the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.
Sequan Markell Ashton, 19, and Henry Emanuel Tamba, 20, both of Germantown, were charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree assault.
Police were called to Gunners Branch Park on Cinnamon Drive — which is near both Great Seneca Highway and Clopper Road — shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday to check on a report of a shooting.
Witnesses told police that Hicks, Ashton and Tamba fled the area after the shooting and described their appearance, the press release said.
About 20 minutes after the 911 call for the shooting in the park, police went nearby to the 18400 block of Allspice Drive after getting a report of three people running through a wooded area.
Police said officers arrested the three people who were running. Officers also found, between Cinnamon Drive and Allspice Drive, a fanny pack containing a handgun, police said.