Three minors charged in connection with carjacking in Rockville

Three minors have been charged in connection with a Rockville carjacking Thursday after Montgomery County police say they left a school for students with special needs without permission.

Officers responded to a call for a carjacking in the 14800 block of Physicians Lane around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was sitting in his parked silver Honda CRV when one of the minors went up to him and “implied” that he had a weapon.

Officers were notified that three students attended the John L. Gildner Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents had left the school without authorization, police said. The school serves students with emotional and learning disabilities, offering day and residential treatment programs, according to the website.

The area where the minors allegedly stole the car is about a mile from the school, according to police.

The three minors were arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday in Prince George’s County and charged with carjacking. They were returned to the custody of the Montgomery County Department of Juvenile Services, police said.

