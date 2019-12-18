Three Men, One Boy Accused of Murdering Woman Found in Dickerson
Police say suspects belong to a gang
Montgomery County police have charged three men and a boy with killing a Washington, D.C., woman who was found last month in a wooded area of Dickerson.
On Tuesday, police arrested Geovany Dominguez-Escobar, 24; Jordan Moreno, 21, and Rigoberto Machado, 16, all of Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Rivera-Escobar, 19, of Silver Spring was also arrested.
All four were charged as adults with first-degree murder, Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, wrote in an email.
According to police, the four males are part of the 18th Street criminal street gang.
Police announced the arrests in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they found Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro, 19, around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the woods off the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide, police said.
Gutierrez-Villatoro was found with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Her death was later ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
According to state court records, Rivera-Escobar is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County District Court Jan. 17. Attorney information was not listed Wednesday.
Court scheduling information in Montgomery County for the other three defendants was not available Wednesday afternoon.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to call them at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 for a possible reward of up to $10,000.
