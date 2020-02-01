Three men, one boy accused of burglary attempt in Silver Spring
BB gun, marijuana were found in their car, police said
From left, Innis Graham Sherper, Raie Tsehaye Debalkew and Frank Nicaise Kimbembe Jr. No photo was available for Kalvin David Gomez.
Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have arrested three men and one boy who they say tried to break into a home in Silver Spring last week.
Innis Graham Sherper, 18, of Kensington; and Kalvin David Gomez, 17, Raie Tsehaye Debalkew, 20 and Frank Nicaise Kimbembe Jr., 19, all of Silver Spring, were arrested Jan. 23. They were charged with trying to break into a home in the 400 block of Pershing Drive, police said.
All four were charged as adults, police wrote in a press release Friday.
Police said a man called them on Jan. 23 to report someone trying to break in through his basement window. When police arrived, they saw a vehicle speed away with a license plate painted black.
Police said they stopped the vehicle and found a replica BB gun, duct tape, tools and marijuana.
The four males intended to break into the home on Pershing Drive, police said.
Sherper is due in Montgomery County District Court Feb. 21 and is being represented by Rockville attorneys Rene Sandler and David Martella, according to state court records.
Gomez is due in court Feb. 7. No attorney information was listed Friday.
Debalkew and Kimbembe are both due in court Feb. 21. No attorney information was listed Friday.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com