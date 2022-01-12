Three men accused of 20 local burglaries

Three men have been charged with committing 20 commercial burglaries in the Silver Spring and Wheaton areas, authorities said.

Police said the men drove to shopping centers in a dark-colored Jeep in the early morning hours and parked in front of a business.

Two or three people wearing black clothing, masks and gloves — and carrying a blue crowbar or pry tool — would get out of the Jeep and break in to the business.

They would take a cash register drawer and leave, Montgomery County police said in a press release on Wednesday.

The break-ins started on Dec. 17, 2021.

Police said plain clothes officers were doing surveillance on Wednesday and saw the Jeep parked in the Colesville Shopping Center. One person carrying a blue crowbar got out of the vehicle, then got back in and left the area.

Police said officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the people in it. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Prince George’s County on Dec. 13, the press release said.

Kevon Neal, 32, of Washington, D.C.; Jaron Anderson, 22, of District Heights; and Kevin Bing, 27, of Washington, D.C., were charged in connection with the burglaries and with vehicle theft, police said. Each faces 20 criminal counts, according to Maryland online court records