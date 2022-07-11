Three arrested following armed robberies Sunday in downtown Silver Spring

Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies Sunday in downtown Silver Spring, plus a carjacking related to the previous theft of a vehicle, according to Montgomery County police.

The three were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Thayer Avenue around 3:12 p.m. Sunday, police said Monday in a statement. At one point, two got out, displayed a weapon and stole property from three people on Thayer Avenue, police said. They also tried to rob another person in the area of Silver Spring Avenue and Grove Street.

Police pursued the robbers’ vehicle into Washington, D.C., and the trio ran from the vehicle, police said. They were later arrested.

Police said officers then determined that the robbers’ vehicle had been carjacked a week ago in Montgomery County.

Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters Monday that the officers recovered an airsoft gun from the car – a toy gun that typically shoots plastic pellets. He said the suspects are young adults, but did not have additional information.

