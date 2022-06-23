Threat of explosives forces evacuation at Wheaton apartment complex, authorities say

This story was updated at 10:20 a.m. on June 23, 2022 to include the latest information

Montgomery County police and the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service are investigating an apartment building in Wheaton after a threat of explosives was reported, according to a spokesperson.

Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jason Blake posted on Twitter Thursday morning that the building was being evaluated for a “suspicious package.”

Around 6:30 a.m., fire and rescue crews were called to the 11200 block of Georgia Avenue, spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter. Piringer wrote that a bomb squad was investigating a “claim of explosive” and that the building was being evacuated.

Officer Casandra Durham, a county police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat that authorities are investigating the building for a “suspicious situation” and that multiple floors are being evacuated for “investigative purposes.” She did not provide additional information.

Northbound Georgia Avenue between Reedie Drive and University Boulevard is closed due to the investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

