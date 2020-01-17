Third man charged in $60,000 Bethesda jewelry store robbery from last month
Police say video clip led to tips about all three suspects
Kevin Joseph Harrington
Photo via Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have charged a third man with robbing a jewelry store in downtown Bethesda last month. The three men, police said, took more than $60,000 in jewelry.
Police said Kevin Joseph Harrington, 36, of Washington, D.C., was the third man who entered The Jewelry Exchange store at 7747 Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 13 around 5:46 p.m. and took more than 100 pieces of jewelry, worth an estimated $60,000.
Police announced in a press release Friday afternoon that a tip helped them identify Harrington as one of the culprits. Police arrested Harrington on a warrant on Thursday in D.C., where he remains in custody pending extradition to Montgomery County.
No Montgomery County court record was listed for Harrington Friday afternoon.
Police released surveillance video of the robbery on Dec. 17 and used multiple tips to arrest the other two culprits. Derrick Lamont Graham, 42, was arrested on Dec. 31 and Anthony Maurice Starr, 49, was arrested the following week.
All three men are charged with armed robbery.
The video clip showed three men in hooded coats entering the store, two of whom are seen stuffing merchandise into bags. A person behind the counter who is not part of the group and whose face is blurred, is seen handing them the items. The men are then seen leaving the store.
No Montgomery County court record was listed for Graham Friday afternoon. Starr is due in court Feb. 7.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com