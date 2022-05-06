Third boy, 16, charged in connection with killing of 20-year-old in Germantown

A third boy, 16, has been charged in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old man in Germantown last month, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

The 16-year-old, who is from Germantown, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, of Frederick.

According to police, Cline was shot around 10:50 p.m. April 22 in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police charged a 14-year-old Germantown boy and a 15-year-old boy from Kensington with first-degree murder in connection with the killing earlier this week.

Police have identified the three teens charged in connection with Cline’s death, however Bethesda Beat does not identify minors who are charged with crimes.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, the shooting is thought to be the result of a conflict between rival gangs.

