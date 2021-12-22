Teens charged with fatal stabbing near Bethesda store allegedly wanted marijuana

Three teens charged with stabbing a man to death in the stairwell of a Bethesda Target on Sunday allegedly were trying to rob him of marijuana, according to charging documents.

Montgomery County police said Blaise Uchemadu, 18, and two boys ages 16 and 17 have been charged with killing the man, who had not been publicly identified as of Wednesday morning. All three teens have been charged as adults.

According to charging documents, police got a call on Monday from someone who said their relative had stabbed and killed a man at the Target at 6831 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda on Sunday.

Police said they found the man with stab wounds around 8:15 p.m. in the stairwell on Monday, and that he died at the scene.

According to surveillance footage, the three teens entered the stairwell, and after 17 minutes, two of the teens are seen running away.

Police said that at some point, one of the teens told authorities that he and Uchemadu went to the Target to rob the victim of two ounces of marijuana. Police said that during the robbery, one teen handed another a knife, and the victim was stabbed. The teens then fled.

According to police, the teens were living in a group home and an employee there identified Uchemadu as one of the suspects. Uchemadu’s identity was also confirmed through computer databases.

One of the teens was arrested after trying to board a Metro train for D.C. on Tuesday, police said in charging documents.

By Tuesday afternoon, all three teens had been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Uchemadu was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond review hearing.

This story will be updated.

