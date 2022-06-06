Teenaged boy charged with setting playground on fire in Poolesville

A teen was charged with setting a fire to a playground in Poolesville on Sunday. Photo from Pete Piringer

A teenage boy has been charged with intentionally setting a fire at a playground in Poolesville, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

Firefighters were called to the 19700 block of Fisher Avenue on Sunday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter. Piringer wrote that a paper bag and sandwich container had been set on fire underneath the playground equipment, and the fire ignited the rubber mulch covering the surface.

The fire caused $75,000 worth of damage to the equipment, Piringer wrote.

Piringer told Bethesda Beat on Monday that a teenage boy was arrested and charged with arson. He said he wasn’t sure of the boy’s exact age. The teen was later released to his parents, according to Piringer.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Piringer.

