Teen injured in Silver Spring drive-by shooting was recording music video, police say

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night while recording a music video, according to Montgomery County police.

A short time later, police learned that a 15-year-old boy went to a Washington, D.C., hospital with a gunshot wound; they think the two incidents were related.

A 3rd District officer was on duty around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when she heard gunshots and saw people running near the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, police said in a press release.

After the officer called for backup, she found the man with a gunshot wound on his leg in an alley behind Fire Station 1 Restaurant and Bar, near the intersection of Georgia and Silver Spring avenues.

The officer put a tourniquet on the man’s leg to prevent him from losing blood. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the man was recording a music video when he was struck by multiple rounds from a dark four-door sedan that was driving by.

Police said the shots also struck multiple businesses, but they didn’t find any other victims on or near Silver Spring Avenue.

Around 11:15 p.m. a 15-year-old boy walked into a hospital in Washington, D.C., with a gunshot wound on his leg and said he had been shot in Silver Spring, police said.

Police did not provide additional details in the press release about the 15-year-old. But Shiera Goff, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Friday that the boy was “in the area” at the time of the shooting and police “believe it to be related.”

Police are investigating the shootings and are asking anyone with information to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

County officials and business leaders have raised concern in recent months about an increase in crime in downtown Silver Spring during the past year, which includes a fatal stabbing in December and a “car rally” involving more than 100 drivers in November.

The increase in crime in Silver Spring is part of a larger trend across the county and the D.C. region, in which homicides and other violent crimes have increased sharply.

