.Teen found with gunshot wound in Gaithersburg

19-year-old victim expected to survive, police say

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

From city of Gaithersburg website

A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Gaithersburg on Saturday night, police said.

Gaithersburg police said in a press release that city and Montgomery County police responded to Montgomery Village Avenue about 10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting.

On Twitter, Montgomery County police wrote that it was the area of 22 Montgomery Village Ave., which is near Lakeforest Mall.

Police said a 19-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive, police wrote in a press release.

Police did not release the identity of the man who was shot.

Gaithersburg police wrote in their press release that the shooting did not appear to be random.

City and county police did not release more information, including the circumstances of the shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 301-258-6400.

