Teen charged with placing explosive device in Rockville resident’s mailbox
Neighbors say other incidents of vandalism have been reported since November
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Twitter
A teenager was charged last weekend with putting an explosive device in a resident’s mailbox in Rockville’s Glen Hills neighborhood, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman said Friday.
The juvenile, who is 17, was arrested last weekend after a neighbor reported to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office that an explosive device was placed in a mailbox in the 12000 block of Newgate Road, said Jason Blake, a Fire & Rescue spokesman.
“Montgomery County Fire and Rescue fire marshals went out because there was a ‘destructive device in the mailbox.’ They retrieved it and disassembled it and took it into evidence,” Blake said.
Blake said the teen was taken into custody on Monday. He said fire marshals are not releasing the teen’s name or gender.
Blake said fire marshals consist of fire investigators and bomb technicians who have police power in cases involving explosives. He said he wasn’t sure if the device was a bomb.
“The investigators are telling me it’s just a destructive device. They don’t want to put out exactly what it is because it could hamper the investigation,” he said.
Blake said the teen has been charged with possession and use of a destructive device, multiple counts of malicious destruction of property and “various other offenses as a result of other incidents in the Glen Hills area.” He did not have additional details.
Blake said Glen Hills neighbors have also reported vandalism of property that dates to November, but he didn’t know any other details.
The fire marshal’s office is asking anyone with information about the case to call the arson tip line at 240-777-2263.
