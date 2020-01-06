 Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following fight
  • .2020
  • .Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following fight

Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following fight

Police investigating how many people fired shots

By Dan Schere
| Published:
933 Ellsworth resized

Google Maps

Montgomery County police said a group had an altercation before a 15-year-old boy was shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night.

Witnesses said the teen was with a group of males in the area of 933 Ellsworth Drive when an altercation led to the shooting just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police wrote on Twitter Sunday night that the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. There was no additional information about his condition on Monday.

After posting only a few details of the shooting on Twitter on Sunday, police issued a press release Monday with more information, including the group altercation.

In an interview Monday afternoon, Capt. Tom Jordan, a department spokesman, said police are investigating any possible connection the boy might have to the group involved in the altercation. Jordan added that police are investigating how many people fired shots.

Witnesses described everyone in the group as 16 to 20 years old, Jordan said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6870.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Car

Pedestrian dies after being struck in Aspen Hill

Man was hit near intersection of Georgia Avenue and Aspen Hill Road
Riemer

Political Notes: Riemer pushes back against 5G opponents on Twitter

Plus: Friedson throws fundraising birthday bash; New candidates join 8th District congressional race

Decisions delayed on school transfer policy changes

Final action expected in June

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Kid’s Club Associates |

Equinox

Chief Communications & Marketing Officer |

American Dental Education Association

Financial Representative |

Fidelity Investments

Graphic Designer |

Gallagher & Associates

Branch Ambassador/Customer Service |

Capital One

Moonshot Studio Resident Artists, Part-Time |

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Part Time Lead Teacher |

Westmoreland Children's Center

Pin Chaser |

Lucky Strike

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested