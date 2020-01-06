 Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following altercation
  • .2020
  • .Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following altercation

Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following altercation

Police investigating how many people fired shots

By Dan Schere
| Published:
933 Ellsworth resized

Google Maps

Montgomery County police said a group had an altercation before a 15-year-old boy was shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night.

Witnesses said the teen was with a group of males in the area of 933 Ellsworth Drive when an altercation led to the shooting just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police wrote on Twitter Sunday night that the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. There was no additional information about his condition on Monday.

After posting only a few details of the shooting on Twitter on Sunday, police issued a press release Monday with more information, including the group altercation.

In an interview Monday afternoon, Capt. Tom Jordan, a department spokesman, said police are investigating any possible connection the boy might have to the group involved in the altercation. Jordan added that police are investigating how many people fired shots.

Witnesses described everyone in the group as 16 to 20 years old, Jordan said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6870.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Walter Reed campus

Walter Reed, Navy security measures could mean backups on Md. 355

Two entrance gates are closed due to Middle East tension
Untitled design (1)

Missing Gaithersburg High student has been found

Girl had last been seen three weeks ago
Week Ahead

Week Ahead: Rockville council to discuss Open Meetings Act violations

Plus: Gaithersburg to discuss Royal Farms gas station; Planning Board to discuss middle school replacement in Silver Spring

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Camp JCC Office Manager |

JCCs of North America

Account Manager |

Optimal Solutions

Activism and Outreach Intern |

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

Publications Manager and Lead Editor |

ICF

Intern |

Washington Nationals

Speechwriter |

Center for American Progress

National Campaigns Manager |

National Audubon Society

Pin Chaser |

Lucky Strike

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested