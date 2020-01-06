Teen boy was injured in Silver Spring shooting following altercation
Police investigating how many people fired shots
Montgomery County police said a group had an altercation before a 15-year-old boy was shot in downtown Silver Spring Sunday night.
Witnesses said the teen was with a group of males in the area of 933 Ellsworth Drive when an altercation led to the shooting just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police wrote on Twitter Sunday night that the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. There was no additional information about his condition on Monday.
After posting only a few details of the shooting on Twitter on Sunday, police issued a press release Monday with more information, including the group altercation.
In an interview Monday afternoon, Capt. Tom Jordan, a department spokesman, said police are investigating any possible connection the boy might have to the group involved in the altercation. Jordan added that police are investigating how many people fired shots.
Witnesses described everyone in the group as 16 to 20 years old, Jordan said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6870.
