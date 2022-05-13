Teen arrested after stabbing classmate near Gaithersburg High School

A Gaithersburg High School student was arrested Thursday after stabbing another student at a bus stop near the school.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police officers received calls reporting a stabbing at the corner of South Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard, according to Officer Dan Lane, a Gaithersburg police spokesman.

Officers found a girl at the scene who had been injured and provided medical attention until Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services arrived and transported her to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

During the investigation, detectives determined that two female students had an argument off campus that “escalated into a physical altercation” in which one “brandished a cutting instrument” that caused “lacerations to the victim’s extremities,” according to Lane.

Lane said the suspect was arrested and charged as a juvenile. He did not say what the charges were.

In a message to the school community, Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick said the “altercation” happened at a public bus stop near the school and that school administrators and security “responded immediately.”

His letter said that extra counseling services were available for students Friday.