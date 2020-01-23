 Takoma Park police identify man killed in stabbing last week
Attack happened near Montgomery-Prince George’s border

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Fidelino Lopez-Lopez, 32, died Jan. 15 after he was stabbed near the Montgomery-Prince George's County border

Takoma Park police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed last week in an area near the border between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Fidelino Lopez-Lopez, 32, died after he was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 near the 1300 block of University Boulevard, police said.

Police said they found Lopez-Lopez lying in a parking lot in the area with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Police wrote in a press release Thursday that Lopez-Lopez’s family had been notified of his death.

Police said last week that they were investigating his death as a homicide. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-270-1100.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

