Swastikas drawn on Rockville synagogue
Vandalism captured on surveillance video
A vandal was captured on surveillance video spray painting swastikas and derogatory slurs on the outside of Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville
Photo from screenshot of Youtube video from Montgomery County police
Someone spray-painted swastikas and derogatory slurs on the outside of a Rockville synagogue early Saturday morning, an act of vandalism captured on videotape, Montgomery County police said.
Police said in a press release Wednesday that the person vandalized Tikvat Israel Congregation at 2200 Baltimore Road in Rockville around 1:28 a.m. Saturday. They released surveillance video from the synagogue’s security system.
The video shows a person wearing a short-sleeve shirt and a hat getting out of an SUV in the synagogue parking lot and walking up to the building. The person spray paints the building in a few places. As the person walks closer to the camera, a can is visible in the person’s right hand.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County police, said Wednesday she did not know the vandal’s gender or any other information.
The synagogue is near Rockville High School.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6089.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com