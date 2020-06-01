 SUV crashes through Whole Foods in Silver Spring
SUV crashes through Whole Foods in Silver Spring

Police spokesman said driver accidentally hit gas instead of brake

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Whole Foods Market in Silver Spring was damaged when a Range Rover SUV crashed

Photos by Marilyn Farinre

A Range Rover SUV crashed through a Whole Foods Market grocery store in downtown Silver Spring on Sunday when the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, Montgomery County police said.

Photos of the crash showed the Range Rover after it crashed through a glass pane near an entrance to the store at 833 Wayne Ave. Photos taken by someone inside the store show that the SUV crashed into the produce section.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Sunday night that an “older driver” hit the gas instead of the brake. There were no injuries, he said.

Jordan said he wasn’t sure what the value of the damage was to the store.

A manager at the store declined to comment Sunday evening, referring all questions to Whole Foods’ corporate headquarters.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

