Suspended assistant chief no longer works for department, county police say

File photo

Carmen Facciolo, an assistant police chief who was suspended in June, no longer works for the Montgomery County Department of Police, a spokesman confirmed Monday night.

“He is no longer employed with the department,” police spokesman Shiera Goff texted when asked about Facciolo’s status.

Facciolo was appointed in June 2021 by County Executive Marc Elrich, who created the assistant civilian chief post, and formerly confirmed by the County Council.

When Facciolo was suspended by the police department, Elrich and police Chief Marcus Jones deferred comment, saying they were prohibited by law to discuss a personnel matter.

Facciolo was in charge of the newly created Community Resources Bureau.

According to the department’s website, the bureau “embraces the concept of community policing and works in partnership with our community to identify and resolve issues that impact our quality of life.” The bureau oversees the department’s Community Engagement Division and the Policy and Planning Division, including the department’s interactions with Montgomery County Public Schools and the Community Engagement Officer Program.

Before joining the department, Facciolo worked in the Bronx District Attorney’s Office as a deputy chief where he oversaw the Strategic Enforcement and Intergovernmental Relations Division.