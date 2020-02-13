 Suspect fatally shot in Virginia Beach was wanted in 1992 killing near Sugarloaf Mountain
Suspect fatally shot in Virginia Beach was wanted in 1992 killing near Sugarloaf Mountain

Montgomery County police were involved in effort to arrest suspect on Wednesday

By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police said on Thursday that authorities had fatally shot Hans Huitz, 51, who was a cold case homicide wanted for killing 57-year-old James Essel in 1992 near Sugarloaf Mountain. Essel, police said, owned the Sugarloaf Mountain Market.

Montgomery County police said Thursday that a cold case homicide suspect fatally shot by authorities Wednesday in Virginia Beach, Va., was wanted for the 1992 killing of a man near Sugarloaf Mountain.

Hans Huitz, 51, of the 800 block of Maitland Drive in Virginia Beach, was fatally shot by a task force of officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Wednesday, police wrote in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Police said on Wednesday that Montgomery County detectives were among those working with the task force, and had been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure during the investigation of a shooting by a police officer.

Police said that on March 22, 1992, James Essel, 57, who owned Sugarloaf Mountain Market at 23800 Old Hundred Road in Comus, was found dead in the store behind the checkout counter. A medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide, police said.

Police said they had been trying to track down the person who killed Essel since then and in 2017, found additional information through DNA analysis and other “investigative techniques.”

Police said Huitz was identified as a possible suspect at the end of January. They obtained a warrant on Feb. 10 with the help of the Virginia Beach Police Department for multiple charges, including first-degree murder and felony murder.

