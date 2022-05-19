Surgical assistant charged with sexually assaulting patient, county police say

A surgical dental assistant was arrested this week, more than a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient following a procedure, Montgomery County police announced Thursday.

According to police, Mir Asadullah Naqvi was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses. Police say Naqvi assaulted a female patient following a procedure at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on April 5, 2021.

The victim reported the assault “immediately,” police wrote in a press release, and detectives “were eventually able to connect” the evidence they collected to Naqvi.

Additional information was not immediately available.

A warrant was issued May 5 for Naqvi’s arrest.

Attorney information for Naqvi was not available in online court records on Thursday afternoon. Court records list him as a 47-year-old Ellicott City resident. On Wednesday, Naqvi was ordered to be held without bond, according to online records.